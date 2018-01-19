UK and France join forces to speed up AI development

THE UK AND FRANCE have teamed up in the name of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity in a bid to boost future developments in these areas.



Ministers from the two county's governments made the decision to join forces on Thursday in hope that the arrangement will foster cross-Channel collaboration between academics, industry and government and thus "help both countries seize the economic and social benefits of fast-developing tech such as AI".



The UK's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary minister, Matt Hancock pioneered the initiative and to get the ball rolling on the deal, met his French counterpart, Françoise Nyssen, at the UK France Summit. It was hosted by the prime minister and the French president, Emmanuel Macron, at Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.



Hancock said the two countries will establish "cutting-edge digital conference" as part of the new pact, which will take place later this year and "see our world-leading experts in cybersecurity, digital skills, artificial intelligence, data and digital government share their talent and knowledge".



He added: "The UK and France are strengthening ties in technology and innovation. Both countries benefit when our digital economies are strong and the event will deepen our bonds and foster cross-Channel collaboration between those at the forefront of modern technology."

The new deal between the two countries is likely to bring very different but valuable talents to the table. For instance, the UK tops the list in Europe for global tech investors, with its tech firms attracting more venture capital funding than any other European country in 2017. And in December it was named by Oxford Insights as the best-prepared country in the world for AI implementation.

As for France, the country has made big strides lately in creating new tech businesses and encouraging entrepreneurs, with Paris's newly built Station F, a former railway station hosting startups, multinationals and investors, symbolising the country's ambition. µ