Met Police will purge Windows XP from all systems by May this year
Claims all 50,000 devices will be upgraded to Windows 10
LONDON'S METROPOLITAN POLICE FORCE has confirmed that Windows XP will be purged from its systems by May this year.
Microsoft stopped supporting Windows XP in 2014, but it's remained the operating of choice for the Met Police. Despite having worked to remove the defunct OS from its systems for over three years, the Met was still using 18,000 Windows XP-powered machines as of June last year.
Speaking to IT Pro, Angus McCallum, chief information officer of the Me, confirmed that the force's migration to Windows 10 is currently in an "advanced" stage, with all 50,000 devices to be upgraded this year.
The rollout "will finish around the April-May time", according to McCallum, by which time the force "will be off XP". Although the force may have some devices still running the OS, they "won't be on the network".
McCallum explained that officers are using a range of technologies to boost mobility, including tablets and laptops, all of which are running up-to-date software.
"To give you an idea of the speed of the rollout, last week we rolled out 1,687 tablets," McCallum said, "so we're moving at pace now."
He explained that "operational" and "flexi" officers get access to tablets, while some senior officials are also given laptops. Meanwhile, office-based staff have desktops, all of which run on Windows 10.
The force is investing in new types of technology, too. Thanks to a partnership with Box that was announced in 2017, officers will soon be able to use cloud collaboration tools.
According to McCallum, the force was testing the tools on a pilot programme, which it turned out to be a success. Deployment of the technology will happen by the second quarter.
"What we really wanted was a collaboration tool so we can share securely information with third-parties that can be structured appropriately," he said. "We can make sure it's in the right folders, we can make sure it's not being stored in email, et cetera."
"Rather than them saying 'I've seen something on the CCTV, do you want to come and collect a CD', they send us a link. That saves a lot of time, it's just sent electronically to our control room.
"The officer picks it up straight away, he can look at it, he can determine if there's a crime there or not." µ
INQ Latest
Intel's new RealSense cameras bring 'human-like' 3D sight to any device
The D415 and D435 are aimed at makers and educators
iPhone 11: Apple's 'three-tier' 2018 lineup to include 6.5in iPhone X Plus, 6.1in LCD model
But KGI claims the original iPhone X hasn't sold as well as first thought
Italy drags Samsung into 'planned obsolescence' row with official antitrust probe
Italian watchdog is also investigating Apple, naturally
UK and France join forces to speed up AI development
Paves way for cross-Channel collaboration between academics and industry