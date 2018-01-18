Future iOS update will let users switch off iPhone throttling 'feature'

APPLE CEO Tim Cook has said that a future iOS update will let users opt-out of a so-called 'feature' that throttles the performance of older iPhones with degraded batteries.

Earlier this year, Apple admitted that it hamstrings the performance of iPhones 6, 6S and SE handsets to prevent the handsets' processors from demanding too much power from older Lithium-ion battery packs, which degrade over time.

This, naturally, went down like a lead balloon, and Apple has since been whacked by multiple lawsuits and a probe from French authorities, where it is a crime to intentionally shorten the lifespan of a product with the aim of making customers replace it.

Speaking to ABC News this week, Tim Cook has revealed that, alongside its bargain bucket battery replacements, the firm will soon roll out an iOS update that will allow users to switch off the throttling 'feature'.

However, Cook has recommended that users don't switch off the feature. While many may argue this is so that iPhone users have more of an incentive to upgrade to a newer model, Cook said that doing so could cause some handsets to "shut down unexpectedly."

"We're gonna give people the visibility of the health of their battery so its very very transparent, this hasn't been done before," Cook said. "We will tell somebody we're slightly reducing your performance by some amount in order to not have a sudden restart, and if you don't want it you can turn it off."

"We don't recommend it, because we think people's iPhones are really important to them and you never can tell when something is so urgent."

Cook added that Apple could have been more transparent about the fact that iPhones were being slowed down, noting: "Our actions were always in service of the user, maybe we should have been clearer at a point of time but our actions were always the purest.