Pornhub stats show that Hawaiians needed a release after missile alert

ROD RELIEVING VISUAL AID Pornhub has released some interesting data about what Hawaiians do when looking death in the face.

After the recent cock-up which saw the entire population of the island state receive a message warning of an incoming ballistic missile, there was a huge run for cover.

During that time, according to the dinkle dataset, traffic on Pornhub dropped, drooping and falling off completely at 0823, 15 minutes after the warning - reaching 77 per cent below average.

Traffic remained low, as a staggeringly small number of people wanted to spend their last moments in the embrace of Madame Palm and her daughters.

At 0845, when the all clear was sounded, traffic was already starting to recover and by 0901, a further 16 minutes later, traffic reached a shattering climax with 48 per cent more traffic than the average for that particular slot.

The high traffic levels remained for about 20 minutes afterwards. Given that statistically, the average porn scene lasts 12 minutes because… well, reasons... its safe to extrapolate that Hawaii felt an urge to take out their raised cortisol levels and express some… erm… relief.

Considering that the drop in traffic was 77 per cent, to have a peak of 48 per cent straight after suggests that a lot of people have just discovered that the thought of not dying makes them horny.

Hawaiian authorities have come in for some serious criticism over the incident, which was caused by a member of staff clicking the wrong button on an ageing user interface, resulting in island-wide doomsday panic at a time when heightened tensions between the US and North Korea have focused on Hawaii and Guam as possible targets.

This was then compounded when a photo emerged of the control centre on the island, featuring a password written on a Post-It Note stuck to a monitor in plain sight.

But the important lesson from all this is that if a Hawaiian ever tells you that they "Couldn't give a toss if the bomb dropped", then we now have proof positive that they are lying. They do and they did. µ