ChaiOS is the 'text bomb' that's borking iMessage on macOS and iOS

APPLE SOFTWARE continues to not 'just work' as a fresh bug in iOS and macOS has been found to crash iMessage when a specific link clicked.

That link, which is being dubbed ChaiOS, appears to be a basic GitHub link which one would assume would be something Apple devices would handle with ease.

But according to several reports, the link can cause the Apple devices to crash iMessage or even freeze and restart the iPhone, iPad or Mac machine that clicked it.

Twitter user Abraham Masri outed the bug and noted that its discovery marks the return of the "effective power" bug that has long caused iOS devices to crash when they received a set of specific Unicode characters in both iMessage and other communications apps.

ChaiOS hasn't, so far at least, caused any damage to iGadgets, so don't worry too much if you have prankster friends who sent you the link 'for the bantz', though perhaps think about finding more empathetic pals.

The Apple nerds over at 9torMac put the bug to the test and found it yielded mixed results, sometimes freezing, sometimes restarting and in some cases repeatedly crashing every time the message with the ChaiOS link was viewed. For macOS' Safari browser it would just show the spinning beach ball icon and not much else.

Currently, there's no clue as to what exactly is causing the bug. And Apple isn't likely to rush to fix it as it's not a problem that's a security risk - Apple already has enough of those to squash.

It is a mild annoyance, though, and we'd suggest that iMessage users proceed with caution when it comes to clicking links in messages, particularity if it comes from you're friendship groups 'bantersaurus' or 'Archbishop of Banterbury'.

Luckily, here at the INQUIRER, we don't have any friends, it's simply better that way. µ