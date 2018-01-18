Google's Cloud AutoML tool lets you train AI systems without writing code

GOOGLE WANTS to make training robot overlords an easy process, which is why it's created a cloud-based service that lets users train their own artificial intelligence (AI) systems without writing code.

Google's Cloud AutoML, the ML standing for machine learning, allows for AI systems to be trained in image recognition using a drag-and-drop interface rather than arduously coding the smarts in.

The AutoML initiative was originally spouted by Google last year at its I/O conference, where it discussed the concept of creating machine learning software that can create machine learning software, seemingly forgetting about films like the Matrix and Mass Effect's Geth robots.

But before you run to your nearest fallout shelter, Cloud AutoML isn't quite as advanced as that initial vision, but it does give businesses the option to start training their own AI models based on solid Google tech.

Previously, Google has offered pre-trained AI models for developers to tap into through application programming interfaces (APIs), but Cloud AutoML allows them to train their own AI models from scratch.

"Currently, only a handful of businesses in the world have access to the talent and budgets needed to fully appreciate the advancements of ML and AI. There's a very limited number of people that can create advanced machine learning models. And if you're one of the companies that has access to ML/AI engineers, you still have to manage the time-intensive and complicated process of building your own custom ML model," explained Fei-Fei Li and Jia Li form Google's Cloud AI division.

"Cloud AutoML helps businesses with limited ML expertise start building their own high-quality custom models by using advanced techniques like learning2learn and transfer learning from Google.

"We believe Cloud AutoML will make AI experts even more productive, advance new fields in AI and help less-skilled engineers build powerful AI systems they previously only dreamed of."

That's all well and good, but we do hope that some over-excited developer doesn't somehow bork the system and end up creating some self-aware machine that gets bored of categorising images and decides to see how resistant human flesh is to various degrees of blunt force trauma. µ