Microsoft 15in Surface Book 2 finally wings its way to Blighty

IT'S NOT FAIR! That's probably what Microsoft Surface fans have been grumbling, as the 15in Surface Book 2 launched in the US last year but has yet to make its way over to UK soil. Until now.

Finally, Microsoft has awoken from a winter slumber and pushed out the 15in Surface Book 2 to good old Blighty. While the 13in model was made available in Britain around the same time it made its US debut, for reasons unknown Microsoft had held back the 15in version.

You may ask why the big hoo-hah? Well, while the 13in model in its fully kitted-out guise comes with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, it's bigger sibling sports the GeForce GTX 1060.

Thanks to Nvidia's Pascal architecture, the GTC 1060 in its laptop guise is only a smidgen slower than the desktop variant. When combined with the Surface Book 2's Core i7 processors, the Surface Book 2 does have a good stab at 1080p gaming, though you may have to tweak a few settings in the most demanding games.

And with wireless radio included you can easily connect Xbox One controllers to the Surface Book 2, making it a pretty nifty gaming device, especially when you consider that it's a 2-in1 hybrid machine and a heck of a lot thinner than many gaming laptops.

For people not interested in gaming, the specs of the 15in Surface Book 2 make it a decent mobile powerhouse that should be able to handle video editing and intensive photo tweaking with suitable aplomb.

Available to pre-order today, the 15in Surface Book 2 comes with one major caveat: the price. Starting at a wallet-walloping £2,349, the Surface Book 2 tops out at a frankly too-rich-for-our-blood £3,149.

The high-end price does get you a high-end device but these prices are enough to make iThingys look cheap and cheerful by comparison.

But then again Microsoft is really the only company making such a 2-in1 device with an innovative hinge design and a clever positioning of components. In short, you do get what you pay for. µ