Sega's Two Point Hospital is the spiritual successor to Theme Hospital

GET READY to see a lot less news on the INQUIRER, as Sega has announced that a successor to Theme Hospital will be released later this year.

Two Point Hospital is being made by a new UK company called Two Point Studios, which was founded by two of the creators of Theme Hospital - Mark Webley and Gary Carr.

The firm, along with publisher Sega, has shown off some in-game images from the upcoming PC title, which feature plenty of throwbacks to the 1997 original, from the couch in the psychiatrists' office, the beds in the ward and even the radiators lining the hospital's corridors.

There's a number of new features, too, including a new illness called 'light-headedness' where the heads of patients are replaced by light bulbs and another where patients turn into Egyptian Mummies.

There's no word yet as to whether Theme Hospital's iconic illnesses, from 'Bloaty Head' to 'Gut Rot', will make an appearance in Two Point Hospital.

"We're delighted to finally announce the fruits of our partnership with Two Point Studios and reveal Two Point Hospital to the world," said Sega Europe's VP of publishing, John Clark.

"We're committed to finding and working with the best new studios, ones that fit with Sega's ethos to deliver new IP with strong franchise potential. Two Point Studios' vision for Two Point Hospital and their ambitions for it fit perfectly with that notion and we look forward to releasing their game later this year."

Two Point Hospital will launch for PC via Steam and the SEGA Store later this year. If you're as excited as team INQ, you can sign up for Hospital Pass on the official Two Point Hospital website, which grants you early access to new screenshots, videos and promotions. µ