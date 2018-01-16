Mirai Okiru is a botnet that's going after ARC-based IoT gadgets

OH GREAT MIRAI is back, and this time it's targeting ARC-based Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

For those of you who don't know, ARC (Argonaut RISC Core) processors are the second most widely used processors in the world and can be found in all manner of unassuming connected devices, from car tech to storage, home and mobile devices.

The new Mirai botnet, known as Mirai Okiru, is going after them with the aim knock them offline with distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

Independent security researcher going by the name of ‘Odisseus' noted that this situation is pretty damn serious, noting "the landscape of Linus IoT infection will change".

From this day, the landscape of #Linux #IoT infection will change. #ARC cpu has produced #IoT dervices more than 1 billion per year. So these devices are what the hackers want to aim to infect #ELF #malware with their #DDoS cannons.

It's a serious threat will be.#MalwareMustDie! — Odisseus (@_odisseus) January 14, 2018

He may be onto something, given there are billions of devices out in the world making use of ARC processors.

And the worrying thing is the world may not be prepared for such cyber attacks as Odisseus notes Okiru is the first malware strain aimed at ARC processors.

The situation is arguably compounded give there have been multiple reports, research and opinions that a lot of IoT device security is as useful as a chocolate teapot in the Sahara Desert if those devices indeed have any security at all.

According to test service VirusTotal, there are 19 anti-virus tools that can detect the Okiru threat, However, they may only be effective if they can be deployed to protect networks of IoT devices.

Mirai has caused havoc in the past, having knocked DNS servers provided by Dyn offline which had a knock-on effect on the services of major companies that used the DNS service.

If Okiru can be brought to bear, it too could cause all manner of problems for companies and individuals making use of ARC-based devices.

We can only hope boffins are working on a fix and cybersecurity specialists are working with authorities to track down such botnets and take them down. µ