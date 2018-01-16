WASHINGTON LAWMAKERS are said to be trying to get telecoms giant AT&T to quit all commercial ties with Chinese electronics firm Huawei for reasons of national security.

Reuters reports that congressional aides have claimed that the US government is seeking to block plans for China Mobile to enter the US market. The company launched an MVNO mobile network in the UK last month.

Donald Trump, best known as executive producer of two episodes of MTV's 'The Girls of Hesdor Hall', has already said that he intends to crack down on Chinese investments, including takeovers of US companies like Motorola and their handling of the ‘North Korea problem'.

Last week AT&T abandoned plans to offer the current flagship Huawei handsets after members of Congress lobbied the federal regulator to nix the idea.

The two companies are still working together over common standards for the next generation 5G mobile networks, and its handsets are available in deals through AT&T budget offshoot Cricket.

Huawei has already told Reuters that it works with 45 of the worlds Top 50 carriers and that privacy and security are a top priority.

But with IBM's sale of its x86 server arm to Lenovo trapped in regulatory hell (on both sides) for over a year owing to fears that it would start putting backdoors in firmware for its Party overlords to exploit, there's no question that there is still a gulf between goodwill and suspicion.

This week, two Republicans have introduced a bill barring the US government from using or contracting either Huawei or fellow Chinese tech giant ZTE.

But here's the thing. If we've learned one thing from all this Meltdown/Spectre business, it's that a fundamental flaw in a chip can lie undetected for years, even decades. With so much of the production of silicon already taking place in China, there's almost no way to avoid it if rogue actors did want to get in.

All it takes is for one component manufacturer to agree to a tiny change in the fabrication of a product, from anywhere, and that's that. So if it's going to happen, it's not going to be by a consumer electronics brand which already has all eyes on it (in many cases working out how the heck it's pronounced). µ