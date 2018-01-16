Amazon Echo Spot: 'Smart alarm clock' with Alexa comes to the UK

AMAZON HAS launched its latest Echo device in the UK - the Echo Spot.

The tiny circular device, designed to act as a smart alarm clock, was first released in the US last year.

"Echo Spot combines the popular small design of Echo Dot, the display of Echo Show, and the features you love about Alexa into a stylish and compact device," said Jorrit Van der Meulen, Vice President, Amazon Devices International.

"See the weather, watch video news briefings, glance at your alarm clock, make video calls, and more—we think customers in the UK will find lots of places for Echo Spot in their homes."

Amazon has been fighting hard on the voice assistant ticket, of which it currently holds around 70 per cent of the market. At CES this year it came out fighting against an aggressive campaign from biggest rival Google Home, announcing that an Alexa app would be available for selected Windows 10 computers in the coming months.

This is in addition to its cooperative agreement with Microsoft to bring Cortana to Alexa and vice versa.

The Echo Spot has fully fledged Alexa functionality, including video, albeit on a tiny screen. There's also the choice of the built-in 2-watt speaker, Bluetooth or an Aux Out jack.

The "drop in" feature will allow you to call another room without even having to sit up in bed, and the full home control will mean you can turn the lights on and off or set the smart kettle to boil.

As with other devices, it uses Echo Spatial Perception (ESP) to make sure it connects to the right device using second generation far-field microphones (four of them, since you asked).

The Echo Spot is available to pre-order starting today, with deliveries from the 24th January. If you want to buy a twin pack for each side of the bed, you can get a £40 discount. µ