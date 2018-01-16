Just four per cent of biz mobes have been patched against Meltdown and Spectre

ONLY FOUR PER CENT of business mobile devices have been patched against the Meltdown and Spectre chip vulnerabilities.

So says security outfit Bridgeway, which carried out an analysis of more than 100,000 biz mobile devices. As well as uncovering that just four per cent of smartphones have been patched against the threat, it claims that 72 per cent of devices are currently exposed to both attacks, despite Google and Apple deploying patches for their respective operating systems last week.

Many devices are running older operating systems - especially Android, where OS fragmentation is high - may never be patched, Bridgeway has warned, noting that the only option remaining for an organisation is to replace the devices with new ones.

"This is because these OS versions and devices will be unsupported by their hardware and OS manufacturers and in these cases, the only option remaining for the organisation will be to replace the devices with new," the security firm explained.

"Mobile devices, although equally at risk as traditional PCs and servers, may not have been top of the IT department's priority patch list, but with increasing amounts of sensitive corporate data being stored and accessed from these devices, they should be," added Jason Holloway, managing director of Bridgeway.

"Mobile devices are the new target for hackers, who will be looking to exploit these flaws as quickly as they can. Organisations need to patch their mobile devices now, before they can be targeted."

Bridgeway is advising organisations' IT teams to check device manufacturers' websites for the availability of updates, and to systematically apply them across their device estates as soon as possible.

Spectre and Meltdown are vulnerabilities first reported by Google last June, and made public this month. They use flaws in the way that chips use speculative execution to reveal private information to attackers, and affect hardware from all chip vendors. µ