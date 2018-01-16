Chinese consumer group becomes latest to grill Apple over iPhone throttling

CHINA HAS BECOME the latest country to demand answers from Apple over the firm's 'deliberate' decision to throttle the performance of older iPhone models with degraded batteries.

The Shanghai Consumer Council has written to Apple and demanded that it explains the reason for the slowdowns and outline what it plans to do to fix the problem.

The group, which is a non-government organization approved by the Chinese authorities, demanded a response by Friday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The letter comes in response to consumer feedback that old iPhones became sluggish after upgrading the software to iOS 10.2.1. According to the group, it received 2,615 complaints about Apple products and services in 2017, compared with 964 complaints in 2015.

This latest quizzing comes less than a week after US Senator John Thune sent a letter on 9 January asking Apple CEO Tim Cook to clarify whether "the large volume of consumer criticism levelled against the company in light of its admission suggests that there should have been better transparency."

French regulators have also launched an investigation into Apple's "deliberate" slowing down of older iPhones. Under French law, it is a crime to intentionally shorten the lifespan of a product with the aim of making customers replace it.

Apple, naturally, hasn't commented, but last month "apologised" for its handling of the throttling issue.

"We have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades," the firm said at the time. "Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.

The firm, at the time, also Apple also reduced the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for iPhones, slashing the cost in the UK from £79 to £25. µ