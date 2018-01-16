LG G7 release delayed as firm plans to 'rebuild smartphone from scratch'

SMARTPHONE MAKER LG is reportedly rebuilding its long-rumoured G7 flagship smartphone from scratch.

So says a report in The Korea Herald, which reports that LG Electronics vice chairman and CEO Jo Seong-jin has ordered the company's engineers to halt work on the existing G7 hardware and instead start building a new flagship from scratch.

This "direct order" came after Seong-jin last week said at CES that the firm will not launch new smartphones "just because other rivals do."

"Right after the vice chairman made the announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show last week, a direct order was sent down to the working-level officials to start over," the official said.

"The internal speculation is that the company hasn't been able to find a strong selling point for the G7 smartphone."

The LG G7 was originally tipped to launch at MWC next month, with a release date pegged for March. The plan to start over from scratch could push the release date from March to April, according to the report.



"A new decision on a possible launch date will be released around the Lunar New Year holiday next month," the source added.

The report claims that LG is also considering renaming its G-series, but the company has yet to comment. Still, if legit, such a decision wouldn't be all that surprising, as LG's mobile division recently made a loss for the tenth quarter in a row.

According to earlier leaks, current prototypes of the LG G7 are packing Qualcomm's year-old Snapdragon 835 processor, with Samsung hoarding early supplies of the Snapdragon 845 SoC for its Galaxy S9 and S9+.

This happened last year with the LG G6, a smartphone that failed to impress despite arriving as the first phone to market with an 18:9 display. µ