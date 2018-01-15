There's a Japanese girl band singing about cryptocurrency because of course there is

WITH SO much talk of cryptocurrency, how can you be sure you're taking the right advice? Well, don't worry parents, because Kasotsuka Shojo are here to protect your kids from the scourge of bad investment.

The J-Pop (Japanese Pop, squares) girl band has eight members, each representing a different cryptocurrency. Think of it like Power Rangers but with more… no… less… well, we don't really know where we're going with that. They wear masks and for some reason what looks like French Maid costumes and platform shoes.

It's Japanese. It doesn't have to make sense.

The Virtual Currency Girls, as their name translates, have been put together by Svengali company, Cinderella Academy - their names are XEM, BCH, MONA, BTC, ADA, ETH, NEO and XRP. Keen to find out how they pronounce those.

"We want to promote the idea through entertainment that virtual currencies are not just a tool for speculation but are a wonderful technology that will shape the future," said Rara Naruse, the lead singer (Bitcoin, obviously) in a statement to AFP.

"Hot Day Forget Myself, Go To The Moon" they chirp over a backing tape that sounds like Bis playing a shoot-em-up with some crickets. The song "The Moon, Virtual Currencies and Me" is the curtain-raiser to the band's first live show which took place last Friday. Tickets were only available with cryptocurrency, of course.

The song itself tells of the dangers of getting involved with any n'er do well crypto shenanigans and being safe online.

The worlds of tech and music have come together before of course. Most recently, the INQUIRER has been following the activities of Raptor Command, a thrash metal outfit solely dedicated to how marvellous Elon Musk is. µ

