Raspberry Pi Zero WH quietly revealed for people who hate soldering

A NEW MICRO COMPUTER has stealthily creeped out of hiding in the form of the Raspberry Pi Zero WH.

The lack of fanfare accompanying the new Raspberry Pi is down to it being more of an evolution of the Zero W model than a massively new device, though it is nevertheless a new model to add into Raspberry Pi's tech larder.

The only new thing about the Raspberry Pi Zero WH is the addition of a professionally soldered on header, hence the ‘H' added onto the Zero W's moniker.

"Imagine a Raspberry Pi Zero W. Now add a professionally soldered header. Boom, that's the Raspberry Pi Zero WH! It's your same great-tasting Pi, with a brand-new…crust? It's perfect for everyone who doesn't own a soldering iron or who wants the soldering legwork done for them," explained the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

"You may want the header for prototyping before you commit to soldering wires directly to a board. Or you may have a temporary build in mind for your Zero W, in which case you won't want to commit to soldering wires to the board at all."

So basically, if you like the Raspberry Pi Zero W but bloody hate messing around with a fingertip-burning soldering iron, then this is the Pi model for you.

According to the Raspberry Pi Foundation, the use of a now soldered on header also reduces the setup costs of trying out physical computing. And with the GPIO expander tool, Raspberry Pi fans can access the GPIO pins on the header with a PC or Mac without the need to use the SSH (Secure Shell) protocol.

The Raspberry Pi Zero WH is not exactly the most revolutionary addition to the family of micro computers, but it does offer more flexibility in how the device can be used, which should help boost its appeal to hobby computer tinkerers and to people fully committed to attaching Raspberry Pi devices to everything in their lives.

The Raspberry Pi Zero WH is available now from the PiHut website for £13.40 but the availability is limited for the moment. µ