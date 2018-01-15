Shonky WiFi recently? Try unplugging your Google devices

GOOGLE'S HARDWARE has taken a heck of a clobbering recently, and now it's the latest speaker, the Google Home Max, that has come under criticism for allegedly borking some WiFi networks.

And that was just last week. This week, Chromecast and Google Home owners are suffering similar problems. The only fix in some cases has been to reboot the modem, back to factory settings.

First, they came for the TP-Link routers. And the Google Product forums said all about it. But now it appears to be spreading to other routers too. In fact, TP-Link has released a fix, but some users are reporting there is still a problem. Linksys has also confirmed that there is a problem.

This isn't the first time that Chromecast has caused network connection problems. We had issues at INQ Towers about a year ago where all our connectivity ceased and could only be restored by unplugging all the Chromecast devices.

We've not had any issues this time (famous last words) but we are using Google WiFi, which does beg the question… coincidence? (almost certainly yes).

The last borkage was fixed with a firmware update to the offending devices, and the fact that these are all from Google suggests that will be the case again. Google hasn't explained what it has done, or even if the issue is at their end.

It could be related to the company's own DNS servers, which would explain why Google WiFi isn't affected. It could also be related to a fix for Meltdown and Spectre. In fact, if truth be told, it could be a hundred different things.

All we know at the moment is that the struggle is real, and that router manufacturers are working on a fix. We've asked Google if they know any more.

In the meantime, if your Wifi keeps dropping out, try unplugging your Chromecasts. Some users on Reddit have reported that turning off Guest Mode helps. µ