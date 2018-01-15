HTC's U11 Eyes packs dual front cameras and a beefy 3,930mAh battery

PHONE MAKER HTC has unveiled the U11 Eyes, a selfie-centric smartphone with middling specifications.

Unveiled in the firm's native Taiwan, the HTC U11 Eyes' standout feature is its dual 5MP camera selfie-camera setup. This comprises of two f/2.2 lenses with an 85-degree field of view, which come paired with an iPhone-esque portrait mode and support for live bokeh effects.

Under the hood of the U11 Eyes, you'll find Qualcomm's two-year-old octa-core Snapdragon 652 chip, paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a beefy 3,930mAh battery - the largest battery on a HTC smartphone yet.

Around the back there's a fingerprint sensor, allowing HTC to surround the 6in 18:9 2160x1080 display with skinny bezels, alongside a 12MP UltraPixel camera with f/1.7 lens, optical image stabilisation and support for 4K video recording.

Naturally, the HTC U11 Eyes retains the Edge Sense feature introduced on the original HTC U11 handset, a feature that lets you 'squeeze' the bottom edge of the smartphone to launch apps or shortcut, such as launching the Camera app, firing up Google Assistant or capturing screenshots.

The HTC U11 Eyes also reuses the same shiny 'Liquid Design' as the flagship U11+, but its water resistance has been downgraded from IP68 to IP67.

It's also seen a downgrade on the software front, as the U11 Eyes will ship with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Other specs include a built-in microSD slot, Quick Charge 3.0 support and a USB-C connection. Like most of HTC's recent releases there's no 3.5mm headphone jack, so you'll have to switch to wireless audio or use a dongle to hook up your wired audio gear.

The U11 EYES will go on sale later this month in China for the ¥2,999 (around $465), and will hit Taiwan on February for NT$14,900 ($505). There's no word yet as to whether the handset will see a worldwide release. µ