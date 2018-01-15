OnePlus customers report credit card fraud after buying through the company's website

FRAUD ALERT! OnePlus customers are reporting fraudulent activity on their credit cards after buying gadgets from the company's website.

According to a poll and discussion on OnePlus forums, at least 68 people are reporting incidences of credit card fraud they have experienced after OnePlus transactions running from very recent to more than four months ago.

A handful of forum commentators described how after using the site to buy OnePlus phones, their banks notified them of fraudulent activity on their credit cards, and the fraud was traced back to the OnePlus website.

"I purchased two phones with two different credit cards, first on 11-26-17 and second on 11-28-17. Yesterday I was notified on one of the credit cards of suspected fraudulent activity, I logged onto credit card site and verified that there were several transactions that I did not make. I went through the process and switched accounts... no big deal," said forum user ‘superdutynick'.

"Today same thing with the other credit card. I do not use either of those credit cards frequently. The only place that both of those credit cards had been used in the last 6 months was on the Oneplus website. I am not too worried about it, I have fraud protection on all of my cards."

So while OnePlus makes admirably solid smartphones, it would appear that its website or the platform supporting the transactions are not so robust and capable.

OnePlus has yet to release a statement on the issue, but there are staff members on its forum so we'd be pretty sure it's being investigated.

It's also worth noting that there have, so far, only been a relatively small group of people affected by the reported fraud attempts.

So if you've recently bought a OnePlus 5T there's no need to panic just yet. It would be worth being a bit vigilant for any suspicious activity on your account, through banks these days are pretty hot on that. µ