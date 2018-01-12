Microsoft Powershell Core arrives for Windows, Mac and Linux

MICROSOFT HAS released Powershell Core 6.0, a cross-platform version of the interface and coding platform which has superceded the old Command line in Windows 10.

Despite its moniker, this is the first iteration of Powershell Core and joins .NET Core as an example of Microsoft's commitment to opening its code. At least a bit.

The whole project has been open sourced and is currently available on Github where it will continue to be developed.

Core is available for Windows 7 and above, (excepting 8.0 which is end of life and 9 which isn't a thing), Windows Server 2008 R2 and above and lots of Linux/Unix distros including Ubuntu (natch), Debian, CentOS, Red Hat, OpenSUSE and Fedora. Oh, and not forgetting macOS 10.12 and above.

There are unofficial ports for other versions of Linux, Windows for ARM and Raspberry Pi (Raspbian).

Powershell Core is a separate product from Powershell hitherto, and the version that languishes in your system won't be updated, but rather will run alongside it.

Although a more than basic functionality is included, a number of features aren't available at launch. The Powershell Gallery shows a full list of what is and isn't available, but Workflows, Snap-Ins, WMIv1 cmdlets and DSC executables didn't make it.

Additionally, some aspects that might have been present in development weren't considered ready for this prime time release, but if the community is willing and able, will probably arrive with a later release.

Missing stuff may be added later, but there's no guarantee - this is to be considered a separate product, built entirely on .NET Core, rather than on top of the .NET Framework.

As well as being more open, Powershell Core is a reflection of the Nadella Microsoft, where dominance is based on software as well as the operating system itself and retaining relevance in a world where people can choose to opt out of Windows is about making sure they carry the best of Microsoft with them wherever they end up.

That said, it was less than two years ago that security firm Symantec warned that 96 per cent of code in Powershell was malicious. µ