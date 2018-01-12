OnePlus 6 confirmed for June launch with Snapdragon 845 SoC

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone will arrive in the second quarter of this year.

In an interview with CNET at CES, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the firm's next flagship - no doubt set to arrive as the OnePlus 6 - will be unveiled in "late Q2 2018", which means a June launch is likely on the cards.

Lau also revealed that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 845 SoC, because "there's no other choice."

The Snapdragon 845 was announced in December last year, and Samsung is expected to be the first to use the new processor for its Galaxy S9.

The OnePlus 6 could represent a watershed moment for the Chinese firm, as Lau said that the company would begin talks with US carriers this year.

"If the right opportunity and right timing come along, we'll be very happy to experiment," Lau added.

It remains to be seen whether the company will face hurdles in doing so, though, as fellow Chinese firm Huawei this week saw AT&T back out of a planned partnership following pressure from the US government.

Huawei was set to announce the partnership this week at CES 2018 before AT&T is said to have pulled out of the deal at the last minute. after politicians scuppered the deal citing security concerns.

A letter sent to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who was due to speak to CES but pulled out following death threats, was signed by 18 members of the US Senate and House intelligence committee who noted concerns about Chinese companies in the US telecoms industry.

The letter noted worries over "Chinese espionage in general, and Huawei's role in that espionage in particular".

During his interview with CNET, Lau also confirmed that a beta version for Face Unlock will soon arrive on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, after arriving on the OnePlus 5 earlier this month. µ