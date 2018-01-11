Nintendo Direct Mini: Dark Souls remaster and so much more

Dark Souls is coming to the Nintendo Switch in May

PRAISE THE SUN! A remastered version of Dark Souls is coming to the Nintendo Switch to test your mettle and hollow out your gaming hours.

Announced as part of Nintendo's Direct Mini stream on YouTube, Hidetaka Miyazaki's brutally tough but fair action role-playing game will land on Nintendo's hit hybrid console come 25 May.

There's pretty much naff-all other information except that it'll be remastered. But who cares, it's one of the most critically-acclaimed games coming to one of the most innovative consoles of recent years; that's enough in our book.

For non-Nintendo fans looking to get their Souls game on, the remastered version is likely to come to the Xbox One and PC as well.

And there's a PlayStation 4 Dark Souls Trilogy Box that bundled the three games of the series together alongside lithographs, a statue and some book; it'll set buyers back am mighty £370.

Anyway, a host of other stuff was revealed in the Direct Mini stream. There's a competitive online mode for Mario Odyssey on its way which is essentially an online game of hide and seek, but with a balloon that needs to be squirrelled away or found in the game's vivid worlds.

Pokken Tournament DX is set to get some extra characters in the form of downloadable content, including Pokemon Mew and Celebi.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will see the addition of Donkey Kong, and speaking of which, Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze will also make its way from the Wii U to the Switch.

There's a bucket load of updated and ported Nintendo games coming to the Switch, from DS titles The World Ends with You: Final Remix and Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, to PC bank robbery game Payday 2 and Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, the PC, PS4 and PlayStation Vita game.

But it's not all just remasters. The Switch is getting new titles in the guise of Mario Tennis Aces, set for a spring launch, Kirby Star Allies, which will land 16 March, and brawler SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy, slated for the summer.

Indie game Fe and Celeste, courtesy of the EA Originals incubator, will make its debut on the switch January 25. And a demo of the Minecraft-meets-Dragon Quest game Dragon Quest Builders is currently out for Switch owners to take for a whirl.

Put simply there's a motherload of games and extra content coming to the Switch to bolster its now healthy lineup.

And that's good news given how many Switch units have sold in the past 10 months, as there's likely to be a lot of people eager for fresh games.

The only disappointment is the lack of a Virtual Console for the Switch, a feature that can be found in the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U.

Either Nintendo is concentrating on creating remastered versions of its back catalogue to sell on to Switch owners or it's simply having a bit of a struggle to get the hardware to support emulation in a stable fashion.

But with all the titles scheduled for 2018, there should be enough to keep most Switch touting gamers happy. µ