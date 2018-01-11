Another macOS High Sierra bug allows App Store menu to be unlocked with bogus passwords

'IT JUST WORKS' Apple fans have screamed for years at PC and Android users, extolling the virtues of Cupertino's slick software development over Windows' open nature.

But it looks like Tim Cook's crew has got a little sloppy recently as yet another bug has been found in macOS High Sierra that allows anyone with local administrator access to unlock the App Store menu in the OS System Preferences by using A bogus password.

Anyone with administrator access can simply go into System Preferences in macOS High Sierra, navigate to the App Store section, click on the padlock icon to unlock it and enter a username and any old password.

Once Unlock is cliched, the App Store preferences can be accessed, as explained by a bug report submitted by Open Radar.

Apple already has a fix in the form of a beta patch for macOS 10.13.3, which once fully tested will be released later this month. macOS 10.12.6 or earlier versions are not affected by the bug.

It's not really the biggest security flaw, especially when compared to High Sierra's previous password gaffes, as only a few basic settings can be changed and other parts of the system can't be so easily accessed or fiddled with.

But that's not really the point. Apple looks to be slipping a bit when it comes to presenting near-flawless software which has helped drive its reputation over the years, alongside its suite of iThings.

We appreciate that developing ever-more advanced operating systems isn't easy, but with the amount of cash Apple has to splash, we'd expect it to be a little better at ensuring its core operating system was locked down from opportunistic hackers and people who just want to dick about with another person's Mac machine.

Apple did apologise in a statement and hinted that it will look at cleaning up its act.

"We greatly regret this error and we apologise to all Mac users, both for releasing with this vulnerability and for the concern it has caused. Our customers deserve better. We are auditing our development processes to help prevent this from happening again," Apple said, reported MacRumors.

If you're worried about the bug and are waiting for the full release of the patch, then it's probably best to stay logged into your Mac machine as a standard user, not an administrator.

In the meantime, those of us who use Windows machines are off to point and laugh at Carly 'iCarly' Page and her fancy new MacBook. µ