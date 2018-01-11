The Game Boy returns without Nintendo's involvement

IT'S RESPAWN TIME for the venerable Game Boy, but Nintendo won't be involved in bringing back the much-loved handheld console.

Rather, peripherals maker Hyperkin is doing the honours, having revealed the Ultra Game Boy at CES 2018, which was spotted by Gizmodo.

While at first glance the Ultra Game Boy looks like the original and pocket models of the now decades-old Game Boy, it has a few modern twists, notably an aluminium chassis and an LCD display that has an adjustable backlight to allow it to present retro colourless games or those that make use of the RGB spectrum.

As USB Type-C port is on offer to take care of charging an inbuilt battery which is slated to last six hours. The console even has stereo speakers despite old-school Game Boy games only supporting a mono audio playback.

The Ultra Game Boy is still in development, but so far it looks like it will come with no built-in games in the vein of the SNES Classic Mini Nintendo released last year.

Instead, the retro-remake will take original Game Boy cartridges, so be prepared to blow on the contacts of your old cartridges that haven't been slotted into a Game Boy in years.

Looking to be ready towards the end of Summer, the Ultra Game Boy is set to cost under $100, which could appeal to people with stacks of retro Game Boy cartridges.

Nintendo itself has been rumoured to be considering an official Game Boy reboot, though it's worth noting that a lot of the classic games for its handheld console are also available through the Virtual Console feature on the Nintendo 3DS, and we're hoping that Nintendo will also bring such an emulation service to its rapidly-selling Switch. µ