CES was plunged into darkness because technology doesn't control the rain. Yet

NIGHT. ANOTHER COUNTRY. The dark enshrouds the desert like a black mist preying on our most primal fears.

Worst still, it's p*ssing down.

Attendees at CES were forced to make small talk about the weather and how dark it was on Wednesday after part of the city was plunged into darkness as at 11.15am. The Las Vegas convention centre (LVCC) suffered a power outage, leaving this spectacle of consumerism and technology as a series of emergency bulbs.

There were some saving graces in this most ironic of turns. There was enough light to get about. That's a health and safety thing. But more importantly, the venue had seen fit to ensure there was a battery backup on the public WiFi, so people could still tell other people about how dark it was.

And yes, the irony was not lost on anyone, with people pointing to the first-world problems of it all, because whilst our fellow hacks moaned that they had wet hair and couldn't see the drones properly, others pointed out that in Southern California the rain had caused killer mudslides, and in Puerto Rico, many people had been without electricity for months.

The same heavy rains that caused a transformer to blow at the LVCC had also caused Google to abandon its outdoor stand which nobody had thought to Scotchguard.

Vegas hotels have, for the most part, a no Uber/Lyft policy outside the front door, and as attendees fought to get to venues that had, you know, light, they were forced to dash through the rain to the nearest place that the ride-hailing services were able to pick up from, as the myriad of courtesy shuttles were chockablock.

Of course, this may well have played into the hands of some of the smaller companies in outlying venues.

Regular cabs (and the inevitable stretch limos) were in high demand too and the Vegas Strip and surrounding roads were crawling along for much of the day, with the lights at the LVCC finally restored at 2.10pm. We hope no one had a freezer plugged into the lighting ring.

Any technology lovers looking for winter sun were to be disappointed as we learned that the one thing that neither Google or Alexa can control, is the weather. Though they can control the lights. This we know. µ