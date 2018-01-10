Dell's XPS 15 2-in-1 packs processors from Intel and AMD's chip love-in

DELL HAS SHOWCASED a 15in version of its XPS 2-in-1 laptop at CES 2018, with the machine slated for a spring release.

Like pretty much every laptop or hybrid Windows 10 device being revealed this year and at the tail end of 2017, the new XPS 15 sports an eighth-generation Intel Core i processor in the guise of its Kaby Lake-G chip which comes with a built-in graphics processor in the form of AMD's Vega M with 4GB of dedicated second-gen high bandwidth memory (HBM2).

RAM for the machine is either available in 8GB or 16GB options, and onboard storage goes from 128GB to 1TB of SSD space. So it's a pretty well-specced machine, with battery life claimed to clock in at 15 hours.

Like the 13in model, the 15in 2-in-1 has a 4K InfinityEdge display, which means the screen bezels are razor thin, while the display manages to cover 100 per cent of the Adobe RGB colour gamut.

Likely upsetting some fans of the critically-acclaimed XPS line-up, the new 2-in-1 eschews USB A ports in favour of four USB Type-C ports, of which two support Thunderbolt 3 connections for attaching the machine to 4K external displays and high-speed external drives.

A microSD card rather than a full-sized SD card reader, can also be found on the laptop's side as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 also makes use of a brand-new keyboard mechanism uses magnets underneath the keys to provide better typing feedback, by exploiting magnet repulsion, than 0.7mm of key travel would normally be able to provide.

For people who like to poke at touchscreens with a stylus, Dell is offering its Premium Active Pen as an optional extra, which comes with a pressure sensitivity of 4,096 as well as tilt functionality for digital sketching.

Under its chassis, Dell has done some clever engineering to GORE Thermal Insulation technology, which uses silica aerogels to help diffuse and dissipate heat without relying on additional fans.

Through the uses of this cooling tech, the new XPS 15 2-in-1 is a mere 16mm thick, which makes it the slimmest 15in 2-in-1 around.

The new XPS 15 2-in-1 is a hardly a revolution for Dell's laptops, but given that the XPS line up is acclaimed for its hardware quality and solid use for work and play, a lack of sweeping changes is actually welcome.

You'll still need to cough up a decent sum for the new XPS 15, which starts at $1,299 when it goes on sale in April. µ