Lenovo's Mirage Solo is a sexed-up standalone take on Google's Daydream VR

LENOVO HAS GOT IN on the virtual reality (VR) game, having unveiled the Mirage Solo headset that taps into Google's Daydream tech.

Showcased at CES 2018, the Lenovo Mirage Solo is a standalone headset requiring no wires or smartphone to be stuffed into it to power the VR experience.

Rather, it sports its own Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB of RAM to push pixels to the 2560x1440 display. There's also built in-storage weighing in at 64GB, but that space can also be expanded through the use of an SD card slot.

The only thing that isn't built-in is a pair of headphones but they can be easily plugged in through a 3.5mm jack. Seven hours of battery life is on offer, which should be more than enough for all but the most avid VR fans.

Given it was developed with Google, the Mirage Solo unsurprisingly looks like a premium version of the search giant's own Daydream VR headset, only it looks like Lenovo also took some inspiration from the PlayStation VR headset as well; basically, the Mirage Solo looks pretty swish for a VR headset.

Various reports coming out of CES tell of a solid if unremarkable VR experience from the Mirage Solo, putting it on par with many smartphone powered headsets like the latest Samsung Gear VR.

But the Lenovo Mirage Solo does have an ace up its sleeve in that it's the world's first VR headset to use Google's WorldSense technology, which allows it to track where a wearer is in a room without the use of external sensor node as seen with the HTC Vive.

Control of the headset is provided through a wireless Daydream controller complete with a clickable trackpad; it's hardly a revolutionary control scheme but the controller is pretty neat and is proven to work well.

You're probably sick to the back teeth of hearing about large tech firms coughing out their own takes of fairly familiar VR headsets.

But at least it shows there's a growing interest in VR and that should help build up ecosystems of apps, services and hardware around the tech trend and take it out of a niche and into the mainstream.

That's good news unless you're a VR hipster who hates the idea of a well-established set of hardware and software designed for helping the masses delve into virtual worlds. µ