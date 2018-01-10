Apple Store forced to evacuate after iPhone 6S Plus overheats and emits smoke

AN APPLE STORE was forced to evacuate on Tuesday after an iPhone battery reportedly overheated and began emitting smoke.

As Reuters reports, the Apple Store on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich, Switzerland, was evacuated Tuesday morning after an iPhone battery that was being replaced by a store worker suddenly overheated, burning the worker's hand in the process.

Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten has since identified the phone in question as an iPhone 6S Plus (above), so it's likely a customer was taking advantage of the firm's newly-discounted battery replacements, launched by Apple after it was revealed that the firm is deliberately throttling older iPhone processors.

Local police said in a statement that there was "a slight buildup of smoke, which led to around 50 customers and employees having to leave the business temporarily."

Seven people in the store at the time of the incident received medical treatment, but thankfully no one was seriously hurt.

The police also commended the store's quick response to the incident, adding: "The staff responded well and correctly. It sprinkled quartz sand over the overheated battery so that the smoke could be contained and sucked out after switching on the ventilation."

The charred battery and burnt remains of the iPhone 6S Plus were handed over to the Forensic Institute Zurich, who are investigating how the battery overheated.

Apple has not yet commented on the incident.

This ain't the first time we've heard about an iPhone overheating, though. Last October, an iPhone 8 Plus owner claimed her handset had "exploded" while on charge.

The woman, named Wu, claimed that on the third day of owning the device, the screen of her iPhone 8 Plus pushed out by what appeared to be an inflating battery.

Wu says that she rushed unplug the handset over fears that it would catch fire if she didn't. She was allegedly using an official Apple charger.

Earlier in 2017, Earlier this year, a video of an exploding iPhone 7 handset went viral which showed smoke pouring out of the handset. µ