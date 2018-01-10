iPhone X crowned UK's best-selling smartphone... for, er, November

DESPITE REPORTS of 'lacklustre' holiday sales, the iPhone X was the best-selling smartphone in the UK. During the month of November, at least.

So says the latest figures from analyst outfit Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, which reports that the iPhone X accounted for almost 15 per cent of sales in November, besting the likes of the iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8.

This gave Apple its highest share of the GB market in more than three years at 49.9 per cent, despite recent rumours that an iPhone X price cut could be imminent due to "poor sales" in Singapore, Taiwan and the US.

Apple's iPhone X is was also the top-selling smartphone in Japan, where it claimed 18.2 per cent of all sales, and Kantar claims that demand in China "exceeded all expectations."

"In urban China there are significant numbers of Huawei, Xiaomi and Samsung customers switching to the new iPhone models, which they deem a cut above the rest," commented Dominic Sunnebo, global director at Kantar.

However, Sunnebo goes on to add: "As the most expensive mass-market smartphone currently available it remains to be seen how long it can maintain this momentum at its current price point of £999."

A drop in momentum is already starting to show, as Apple's near 50 per cent share - which in November saw it snatching the number one spot from rival Samsung - has since fallen. For the three months ending November last year, the firm bagged 43 per cent of the market, down from 47 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Google's Android OS, on the other hand, saw its slice of the UK market increase to 56.1 during the same three months, up from 50.6 per cent in 2016.

With Apple and Google dominating the smartphone market in the UK and, er, well, everywhere else, it'll come as no surprise that Microsoft's Windows saw its share of the British market fall from 2.3 per cent to just 0.6 per cent.

Stick with it, Kevin. µ