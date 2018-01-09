Google Pay merges Android Pay and Google Wallet into one sensible app

Ask not for whom the bell tolls for... well Google Wallet basically

AFTER REJECTING our suggestion of 'Googroid Pallet', Google has announced it will be bringing together Android Pay and Google Wallet under the name 'Google Pay'.

The long-overdue merger of the two systems will mean a consistent offering when paying in shops, on mobile and online, as well as in-app purchases and subscriptions from Google itself.

It will also power the pre-fill payment data in Chrome browsers.

The announcement explains: "With Google Pay, it'll be easier for you to use the payment information saved to your Google Account, so you can speed through checkout with peace of mind. Over the coming weeks, you'll see Google Pay online, in-store, and across Google products, as well as when you're paying friends."

Indian users of the Tez service will get the same treatment, but with the separate branding retained.

The company also lists a number of partners who have already switched to Google Pay: Airbnb, Dice, Fandango, HungryHouse and Instacart ('and others').

Pali Bhat, (Mall Cop?) VP of Product Management promises this is just the beginning:

"Bringing everything into one brand is just the first step for Google Pay. We can't wait to share more."

In a sense, this is full circle for Google. Google Wallet rolled out across the world, mostly as a peer-to-peer offering, but only reached point-of-sale payment in the US before stalling. At one stage there was even a Google Wallet payment card, which seems so primitive, just a few years on.

Android Pay was, despite bringing in new technology from the purchase of Softcard, essentially a rebranding exercise. Apple Pay had launched so seamlessly and successfully and Google Wallet seemed so clunky that the distinction was a new beginning.

Google Wallet has continued as a separate service, but as Android Pay has increased, the gulf between the two has seemed just as clunky and so work behind the scenes to unite the two platforms has been ongoing.

It'll take a while for the rollout to occur, but we can expect to see a much more stable cross-platform experience going forward.

Now, about those communications apps… µ