iOS 11.2.2 arrives to fix Spectre flaw affecting 'all iPhones and iPads'

APPLE HAS PUSHED OUT iOS 11.2.2 to iPhones and iPads to fix the Spectre vulnerability that affects "all iOS devices".

Apple admitted last week that, as well its entire iOS device line-up, all macOS devices have been put at risk from the high-profile Spectre flaw, along with Apple TV devices.

"All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time," the company said.

"Since exploiting many of these issues requires a malicious app to be loaded on your Mac or iOS device, we recommend downloading software only from trusted sources such as the App Store."

At the time, Apple promised that it would release an update for Safari on iOS in the "coming days", and it looks like this has arrived in the form of iOS 11.2.2, an update that the firm is forcefully "recommending for all users."

Apple confirms that the patch will protect against Spectre in its release notes, where it says: "iOS 11.2.2 includes security improvements to Safari and WebKit to mitigate the effects of Spectre (CVE-2017-5753 and CVE-2017-5715)."

iOS 11.2.2 is compatible with all iDevices running iOS 11. To download it, head over to Settings > General > Software Update, and then follow the steps to install. The update weighs in at 81MB so you'll want to be on WiFi to download it.

Intel, the company worst affected by both the Spectre and Meltdown chip design flaws, confirmed at CES this week that it'll release fixes for the two vulnerabilities before the month is out.

Speaking during a keynote at the Las Vegas tech show, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich promised that the firm will patch "90 per cent" of affected processors made in the past five years by the end of this week, adding that the remaining 10 per cent would see fixes by the end of the month. µ