Intel CEO says firm will release 'Meltdown' and 'Spectre' patches this month

INTEL CEO Brian Krzanich has promised that the company will patch all hardware affected by 'Meltdown' and 'Spectre' exploits by the end of January.

While Krzanich was no doubt hoping to use his CES keynote to show off the firm's latest tech innovations, he was forced to defend the company's decade-old chip line-up, all of which have been affected by the two design flaws which - if exploited - could lead to hackers extracting important protected information such as passwords and encryption keys from programmes and operating systems.

While other firms such as AMD and ARM have also been affected, which Krzanich was keen to point out on Monday, Intel is the company most affected by the exploits.

Krzanich has promised that the firm will patch "90 per cent" of affected processors made in the past five years by the end of this week, adding that the remaining 10 per cent would see fixes by the end of the month.

While Intel previously said that these patches would not create issues with computer slowdown, Krzanich on Monday said that the impact will be "workload dependent", suggesting that some users will be affected worse than others.

"We believe the performance impact of these updates is highly workload dependent," Krzanich said.

"We expect some may have a larger impact than others, so we'll continue working with the industry to minimize the impact on those workloads over time."

Krzanich reiterated Intel's stance that there's no evidence either exploit has been used to steal customer data and said the company is "working tirelessly on these issues to ensure it stays that way."

According to reports, Intel also on Monday informed staffers about the creation of a new security group following the disclosure of the vulnerabilities.

In a memo seen by the Oregonian, Krzanich tells employees: "It is critical that we continue to work with the industry, to excel at customer satisfaction, to act with uncompromising integrity, and to achieve the highest standards of excellences.

"Simply put, I want to ensure we continue to respond appropriately, diligently, and with a customer-first attitude."

The group, called Intel Product Assurance and Security, will reportedly be headed up Intel human resources chief Leslie Culbertson.

No further details have yet been revealed, and Intel has yet to comment. µ