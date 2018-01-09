HTC Vive Pro shows that virtual reality is part of tech future

VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) is the tech fad that won't go away as HTC has revealed the Vive Pro, an upgraded version of its VR head-mounted display.

While the original HTC Vive, created in conjunction with games giant Valve, was no low-end VR headset, the Vive Pro promises to be a proper upgrade.

Dual OLED displays offer a hefty combined resolution of 2,880x1,600, a 78 per cent hike in resolution over the original's display, which promises to make the whole VR experience more visually pleasing.

But aural pleasure is also important, so the Vive Pro rocks integrated "high-performance" headphones with a built-in amplifier for richer sounds.

While dual-microphones come with noise cancelling tech to make communicating with other VR fans or simply taking a call mid virtual exploring a doddle.

The headset's ergonomics have also been improved, according to HTC, which notes that the Vive Pro is more comfortable and is better balanced to reduce some of the front weight its predecessor has, which made the Vive a bit uncomfortable to wear for extended periods.

While VR is far from mainstream at the moment, Vive's general manager of the US region Daniel O'Brien sees a lot of potential for the VR headset.

"There's a clear need in the VR market for a premium VR experience with high-resolution display, integrated audio and the best components available today in a headset," he said. "Vive Pro offers an immediate upgrade for both VR enthusiasts and enterprises that want to utilise the best VR experience."

As such, HTC has more to offer in the form for the Vive Wireless Adaptor, which by using Intel's interestingly named WiGig tech can make the Vive Pro wireless. Or at least it will do when it makes it debut in the third quarter of 2018. Good riddance to clumsy wires is what we say.

And to go alongside this new hardware is the updated Viveport VR platform, which offers interactive previews for people to test VR apps, games and experiences before they buy or subscribe.

And finally there's upgraded Vive Video, a native VR video player which can stream VR content straight to a VR headset, bypassing the awkward nature of discovering and delivering such immersive videos. Vive Video will now have access to integrated content from big video platform that's not YouTube, Vimeo and will also be available on Google Daydream VR platform.

Does all this paint a rosy future for VR? Well time will tell. But from HTC Vive's point of view, it certainly looks like VR is not content with remaining a large if niche area of the technology world anymore. µ