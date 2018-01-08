HP's Spectre x360 15 is the first device to pack an Intel-AMD love-in chip

MERE MOMENTS after Intel revealed its swanky new AMD graphics equipped chips, HP announced a refreshed Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 laptop sporting the processor.

The HP Spectre x360 15 (2018) makes use of the eighth-generation Kaby Lake-G Core i7-8705G which has AMD's Vega M graphics on board, giving it a solid workhorse specification that can handle 4K and 3D content editing and streaming, as well as some gaming at 1080p.

The convertible machine has a 15.6in 4K UHD display nestled into a rather aggressive looking angular aluminium chassis that weighs in at 2.09kg and is 19.5mm thick.

Into this moderate chassis, HP has plonked two USB Type-C ports, an SD card reader, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 3.0 port. All in all, the ultraportable hybrid machine looks to have the specs and connectivity to handle all manner of tasks aside from very demanding graphics and video rendering work.

While this is the first laptop out of the blocks to rock the new Intel and AMD mashup chips, to make things awkward for consumers HP has a version with a Coffee Lake Intel Core i chip and a discrete Nvidia GeForce 150 graphics card. Well, we guess people do like to have a choice.

The Nvidia GPU-sporting model offers a bit more battery life than the Kaby Lake-G touting machine, with the former having electrical juice for 15 hours of away from the plug action and the latter offering up to 12 hours.

Both models have fast charging tech so empty batteries can be juiced up without waiting around too long; the Core i7-8705G can guzzle enough power to fill 50 per cent of its battery capacity in 15 minutes.

Launching in February with a rather hefty starting price of £1,499, the Spectre x360 15 ain't cheap. And it's very much a refreshed machine rather than a new 2-in-1 which may be a bit disappointing for people expecting brand-new laptops to make their debut rocking the Intel-AMD love-child chips.

Still, the likes of Dell have yet to show off their tech at CES 2018, so we could still be in for some surprises. µ