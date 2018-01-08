AMD's 12nm Ryzen 2 desktop CPUs will launch in April, company confirms

AMD HAS ANNOUNCED that it's second-generation Ryzen desktop CPUs will launch in April.

The company made the announcement on the first day of the CES trade show in Las Vegas, where its roll-out plan for forthcoming desktop and laptop Ryzen CPUs with integrated graphics based on the Vega micro-architecture.

During the launch, it pinned April as the launch date for its second-generation of Ryzen desktop PC CPUs, which will be built to a 12nm process architecture and should slot-in to existing Ryzen-compatible AM4 motherboards.

The other Ryzen reveals are somewhat marginal, however. In mainstream mobile, the company had already unveiled two accelerated processing units (APUs) back in October, with the Ryzen 5 2500U and Ryzen 7 2700U APUs, promising more in the new year.

Today's announcement fleshes out the lower end with the Ryzen 3 2300U and Ryzen 3 2200U, both offering clock speeds of 3.4GHz, but the Ryzen 3 2300U offering six 'graphics compute units' to the Ryzen 3 2200U's three.

In addition to these, AMD also unveiled 'Pro; versions of the Ryzen 5 2500U and Ryzen 7 2700U APUs with management features aimed squarely at organisations, rather than individuals, as well as a Ryzen 3 PRO 2300U.

These mobile devices, the company claims will "target" up to 13.5 hours of battery life, although that will almost certainly be a lot less if you insist on playing Player Unknown's Battlegrounds on it instead of doing your work.

On the desktop, AMD's APUs have for a number of years been a somewhat low-end alternative to Intel. Today's releases should shift it upmarket somewhat, with both the Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G coming with integrated Radeon RX Vega Graphics.

A number of ultra-thin laptops should also be expected during 2018, AMD suggested, with the development of what it described as a "razor thin" Radeon Vega mobile GPU "designed to enable new, powerful gaming notebooks…. with extraordinary performance and incredible efficiency".

The company also revealed that its first 7nm Radeon Vega GPU will be built specifically for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications - an area where it trails rival Nvidia - rather than for gamers. It was less clear, however, when this will appear. µ