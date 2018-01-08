Asus ZenBook 13 packs an Intel CPU, Nvidia GPU and a 15-hour battery life

PC MAKER Asus has unveiled the ZenBook 13, a "revolutionary" Windows 10 laptop that packs Nvidia graphics into its ultra-thin chassis.

Unveiled, naturally, at CES in Las Vegas, the Asus ZenBook 13 "(above) arrives equipped with Intel's eigth-generation quad-core Core i5 and i7 CPUs, up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage.

The machine, which weighs in at a measly 985g and is less than 14mm thick, also manages to squeeze in a discrete GPU in the form of Nvidia's GeForce MX150 with 2GB of VRAM.

Battery life is claimed to be an impressive 15 hours, and the laptop features a largely bezel-free 13.3in display, which will be offered in Full HD or 4K UHD. On the connectivity front, expect two USB-A 3.1 ports, one USB-C port, full-sized HDMI and a microSD card reader.

The ZenBook 13 also features a fingerprint scanner, offering password-free login support courtesy of Microsoft's Windows Hello.

Asus hasn't yet provided pricing or availability for the ZenBook 13, beyond confirming that it will be available in the first half of 2018. Once it arrives on shelves, the all-metal chassis will be available in Royal Blue or Slate Grey, both which offer a "luxurious crystal-like gloss coating."

Asus on Monday also showed off the, er, straightforwardly-named Laptop X507. This Windows notebook packs an Intel Core i7 processor with a souped-up GeForce MX110 GPU, alongside a Full HD display with 'NanoEdge' bezels. Full specs are yet to be revealed.

Asus also announced at CES that Amazon's AI assistant, Alexa, will soon be coming to its Windows-powered laptops. µ