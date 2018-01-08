Conservative Party forgets to renew website security certificate

WHILE Theresa May spends Monday reshuffling her cabinet, her party has embarrassed itself after failing to renew the security certificate of the Conservative Party website.

People took to the internet to report the issue after being greeted with warnings when they tried to visit the Conservatives.com website.

The problem has now been resolved, but at one point, visitors were warned by their browsers: "Your connection is not private. Attackers might be trying to steal your information from www.conservatives.com (for example, passwords, messages or credit cards)."

Many users thought that the incident was ironic considering that the government is currently undergoing a cabinet reshuffle. One user wrote: "Conservative website is down because they forgot to do an IT update. Because they didn't update, the Conservative Party can't communicate."

Another also found the situation funny, saying: "In the most appropriate possible metaphor for the party's failure to grasp 21st-century campaigning, the Conservative website is down, apparently because they've failed to upgrade to HTTPS."

One user pointed out several things that have gone wrong for the government, writing: "So far on #cabinetreshuffle day the Conservative Party website has gone down and the official Tory Twitter feed has announced the wrong person as new Party Chairman. Not the best of starts."

As part of the reshuffle, Conservative Party chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin has stepped down.

McLoughlin has been widely criticised for being ineffective and will be replaced by Brandon Lewis, Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth, who'll be joined by Twitter user and MP for Braintree, Essex James Cleverly.

Hopefully, Lewis or Cleverly will do something about that auto-playing video on the party website homepage. µ