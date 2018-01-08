John McAfee admits he's 'paid for hookers and drugs with crypto'

CYBER SECURITY guru John McAfee has made a forthright and honest announcement on Twitter about how he uses cryptocurrency.

The tech maverick has, in recent years been using Twitter to evangelise about the wonders of cryptocurrency such as, but very much not limited to, Bitcoin.

Today, however, he came out fighting after admitting in a previous tweet that he uses cryptocurrency to pay for prostitutes and getting a lot of pushback.

Now he's gone a stage further:

So much hubbub about my admission to paying hookers with Crypto. If you want more reason to hate I will also admit to buying weed and other illegal drugs, porn, and nearly every other questionable priduct or service that you can imagine - all with Crypto when possible. Hate well. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) January 8, 2018

OK, so that's hookers, weed and porn. Sounds like one hell of a weekend.

To make it even more oh-so-very-McAfee, he posted the Tweet just a few hours after announcing he was taking an advisory role in the ICO (floatation) of SETHER - another cryptocurrency.

It's a measure of the man that one didn't cancel out the other, but probably made him even more qualified for the job.

McAfee has long been a vocal and candid Twitter user, but recently had his account hacked:

Urgent: My account was hacked. Twitter has been notified. The coin of the day tweet was not me. As you all know... I am not doing a coin of the day anymore!!!! — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) December 27, 2017

and had to dress down a growing number of trolls in his conversations:

It has come to my attention that there are trolls on my page. I had not noticed, but it comes from highly trusted individuals.This is a serious page and this is not acceptable. All trolls will be blocked ... and also the faceless accounts with no followers that they then create. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) December 30, 2017

McAfee is currently active on YoutTube, Facebook and Twitter. He has a blue tick account and warns that users should not believe screenshots from his account. He is also doing a ‘Coin of the Week' feature and any reference to a ‘Coin of the Day' is either out of date or fake.

As for the admissions - McAfee says 'Hate well'. We don't, John. We really don't at all. µ

For Dave.