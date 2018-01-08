The Inquirer

John McAfee admits he's 'paid for hookers and drugs with crypto'

McAfee tweet suggests widespread acceptance of Bitcoin in Amsterdam

The Macgyver of crypto speaks
CYBER SECURITY guru John McAfee has made a forthright and honest announcement on Twitter about how he uses cryptocurrency.

The tech maverick has, in recent years been using Twitter to evangelise about the wonders of cryptocurrency such as, but very much not limited to, Bitcoin.

Today, however, he came out fighting after admitting in a previous tweet that he uses cryptocurrency to pay for prostitutes and getting a lot of pushback.

Now he's gone a stage further:

OK, so that's hookers, weed and porn. Sounds like one hell of a weekend.

To make it even more oh-so-very-McAfee, he posted the Tweet just a few hours after announcing he was taking an advisory role in the ICO (floatation) of SETHER - another cryptocurrency.

It's a measure of the man that one didn't cancel out the other, but probably made him even more qualified for the job.

McAfee has long been a vocal and candid Twitter user, but recently had his account hacked:

 and had to dress down a growing number of trolls in his conversations:

McAfee is currently active on YoutTube, Facebook and Twitter. He has a blue tick account and warns that users should not believe screenshots from his account. He is also doing a ‘Coin of the Week' feature and any reference to a ‘Coin of the Day' is either out of date or fake.

As for the admissions - McAfee says 'Hate well'. We don't, John. We really don't at all. µ

