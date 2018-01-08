Sony takes to CES to announce, er, three mid-range mobiles

PHONE MAKER Sony has unveiled a trio of mid-range smartphones: the Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and Xperia L2.

Launched during the firm's CES press conference, the Sony Xperia XA2 improves on its XA1 predecessor with a higher-resolution 5.2in Full HD display and despite the chunky bezels sitting atop and underneath the screen, Sony has been keen to big-up the "borderless design" that "takes the screen right to the edge."

Under the hood, you'll find an equally mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor paired with 3GB RAM, alongside a 3,300mAh battery.

The Xperia XA2, which features Sony's typically boxy Xperia aesthetic, also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the first to feature on an Xperia device headed for a release in the US.

Forget that, though, as the big talking point is the handset's camera, according to Sony at least. The Xperia XA2 features one of the firm's 23MP sensors, complete with hybrid autofocus, support for 4K video recording plus 120fps slow-motion shooting. Round the front you'll find an 8MP selfie camera, complete with a 120-degree wide-angle lens.

The fatter Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra makes use of the same Snapdragon 630 chip as its sibling, but pairs it with 4GB of RAM, either 32 or 64GB of internal storage, a hefty 3,580 battery and a bigger 6in Full HD screen.

Cameras, again, are the standout feature, with the XA2 Ultra packing both 8MP wide-angle and 16MP sensors on the front of the device.

The Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo from late February, but pricing details have not yet been announced.

Sony also showed off the Nougat-powered Xperia L2 during its CES presser, a lesser-specced mobe that packs a 5.5in HD screen, 13MP rear-facing camera and 3,330mAh battery.

The Sony Xperia L2 will be made available later this month in Black, Gold and Pink variants. µ