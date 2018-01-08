Nvidia's Xavier SoC will power Uber's self-driving vehicles

CONTROVERSIAL CAB COMPANY Uber will utilise Nvidia technology in its fleet of self-driving vehicles, the two firms announced at CES.

Kicking off the Las Vegas tech show, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced that Uber has selected Xavier, an AI chip made for self-driving vehicles which was first announced in 2016, for the AI computing system in its self-driving vehicles.

Uber has been testing its driverless vehicles for some time. The firm first began working on self-driving technology in early 2015, and launched the first city trials in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the following year. A second trial took place in Phoenix, Arizona, in early 2017, where Uber reported a serious crash.

For the first time, Uber confirmed this week that these vehicles have been using Nvidia tech for some time.

Between them, these vehicles have racked up more than 50,000 passenger trips and clocked up over two million autonomous miles, with Nvidia boasting that the last one million miles were driven in just 100 days.

Uber plans to use Xavier, which began shipping to customers for the first time this week, in its eventual self-driving fleets of Volvos as well as the company's autonomous trucks.

"Developing safe, reliable autonomous vehicles requires sophisticated AI software and a high-performance GPU computing engine in the vehicle," said Eric Meyhofer, head of Uber's Advanced Technologies Group.

"Nvidia is a key technology provider to Uber as we bring scalable self-driving cars and trucks to market."

Nvidia also announced on Sunday that Volkswagen and China's Baidu on self-driving cars.

Volkswagen will use Nvidia's Drive IX platform to create an "intelligent co-pilot" to assist a driver, which will debut in the German car marker's concept I.D. Buzz vehicle, a retro-styled microbus.

Baidu, on the other hand, is working with Nvidia to create a production-ready AI autonomous vehicle system designed for China based on the Xavier platform. µ