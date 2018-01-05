Google may be adding surveys to the Pixel 2 XL's settings

OH GOOGLE, what hast thou done? Not content with releasing a bug-ridden £1,000 flagship this year in the form of the Pixel 2 XL, it now appears to be burying a survey in the settings. Eww.

Android Central's US executive editor Andrew Martonik has tweeted evidence that Google wants evidence that you are happy with your phone:

Interesting. Google's running a survey in the settings of the Pixel 2 XL ... pic.twitter.com/X7XQi56fCx — Andrew Martonik (@andrewmartonik) January 4, 2018

What's strikingly strange about this is that Google won't stand for anyone else doing it. The Google Play store is riddled with rules that prevent other developers doing just this kind of thing. So it's a tadge hypocritical, no?

We're gradually becoming used to the idea of Microsoft asking us if we're alright in Windows pop-ups (and probably telling us why we should be using Edge) but this is a first from Google, and it feels all kinds of wrong.

OnePlus has done similar with its phones before, though it has clearly listened to its community as they have stopped recently, but Google's hardware should surely play by Google's rules and this kind of invasion, however well-intentioned, generally doesn't play well.

Add that to the myriad of issues that the Pixel 2 XL has been plagued with - from blue tint to screen burn, you would have thought that Google would be running screaming from anything remotely controversial.

It even has a dedicated opt-in survey tool - Google Opinion Rewards - which would have been an ideal outlet for a survey like this.

So far Google hasn't commented on this and as far as we know, Martonik is the only person to have definitely seen it (wouldn't it just have to be a journalist), but of course, we'll let you know if we get any more information.

Is that acceptable? Click Excellent, Good, Neutral, Not Good, or Rubbish to close this news story. µ