HP recalls even more laptop batteries because, you know, fire

FOLLOWING Christmas and new year, but before Valentine's Day, it's time for what is fast becoming another beloved annual tradition - HP recalling some overheating batteries.

Yes, just as in January 2017, June 2016, May 2011, May 2010, May 2009, October 2008, April 2006, October 2005, June 2005 and probably a bunch of other occasions, HP has found that one of its suppliers has issued a batch of overheating batteries.

This time, it explains: "The potentially affected batteries were shipped with specific HP ProBook (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series), HP x360 310 G2, HP ENVY m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11 Notebook Computers and HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) Mobile Workstations sold worldwide from December 2015 through December 2017.

"Additionally, these batteries may have been sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 Mobile Workstation or for any of the preceding products through HP or an authorised Service Provider. These batteries have the potential to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to customers."

HP is issuing an upgrade to the BIOS which will bork your machine until you replace the battery,

"Customers should cease use of affected batteries immediately. As many of these batteries are internal to system and are not customer replaceable, HP is providing a BIOS update that will discharge the battery and disable future charging until the battery is replaced. HP customers affected by this program will be eligible to receive replacement battery services for each verified, affected battery at no cost."

HP does not name the supplier in question and so we cannot be sure of how often lightning is striking the same place twice.

It is important to emphasise that we're not dealing with a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 situation here - this is a voluntary and proactive recall. As far as we are aware no one has burned their lap off as yet.

If you think that your laptop might be affected by the recall, you can check using HP's validation tool. µ