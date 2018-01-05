FCC's Ajit Pai cancels CES appearance following 'death threats' over net neutrality

FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai has cancelled a planned appearance at CES following death threats against himself and his family.

The news comes as the FCC publishes the formal documents surrounding its plan to dismantle net neutrality.

Pai was due to take part in what was described as a ‘candid conversation' with Maureen Ohlhausen from the Federal Trade Commission and chaired by Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, the organisation responsible for the CES show.

Speaking about the repeal order, FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel who voted against the bill, said: "Going forward, our broadband providers will have the power to block websites, throttle services, and censor online content. This is not right."

The publication will mean that interested parties will now be in a position to start legal action against the FCC. Action groups are currently campaigning to raise funds to do just this on behalf of ‘the people'.

Shapiro said: "Unfortunately, Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai is unable to attend CES 2018.

"We look forward to our next opportunity to host a technology policy discussion with him before a public audience."

Noone from the FCC has commented on the decision but commissioners Brendan Carr, Michael O'Reilly and Mignon Clyburn (token Democrat) will still appear to discuss the decision.

Clyburn has already published a 6000 response to the order explaining everything wrong with it.

Part of the problem has been, not only Pai's aggressive 'weed whacker' vitriol in opposing the Obama era decision to protect Net Neutrality, but his open mockery and patronising of those who disagree with him, waving around his novelty oversized Reese's Pieces mug in a way that surely must make the staff of Hershey's cringe every time he produces it.

Most recently he attempted to talk to "the kids" in a condescending and factually missing-the-point video explanation of all the things that wouldn't be affected by Net Neutrality ending.

So it's not entirely surprising, given that he has personally taken on the public face of the campaign, that extremists are making death threats. It's not cool, but it's not surprising. µ