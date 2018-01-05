Mark Zuckerberg's new year's resolution is to 'fix' Facebook

FACEBOOK CHIEF Mark Zuckerberg has made his new year's resolution a pledge to "fix" Facebook.



Describing it as his "personal challenge for 2018", the 33-year-old kazillionaire (read: lucky little shit) has said in a post on his Facebook page that the social network was making too many errors enforcing policies and preventing misuse of its tools.

In what is almost definitely a response to the slew of criticism thrown at social media companies for allowing so-called fake news ahead of US and other elections to spread, Zuckerberg said he intended to focus on "important issues".



He listed these as "protecting our community from abuse and hate, defending against interference by nation states, or making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent". [LOL @ time "well spent" on FB- LB]

He added: "We won't prevent all mistakes or abuse, but we currently make too many errors enforcing our policies and preventing misuse of our tools," he wrote in the post.

"If we're successful this year then we'll end 2018 on a much better trajectory."

The social network's main man rather ironically added that encryption and digital currency had the power to counter centralisation (the notion of the power of technology being at the hands of a few huge companies), and said he would look at how he could use these at Facebook.

"This will be a serious year of self-improvement and I'm looking forward to learning from working to fix our issues together," he concluded.



Zuckerberg's new year's resolution comes just a few weeks after Facebook announced two changes to its social media platform which it said would help in the fight against fake news.

The first of the changes said the social network will no longer using Disputed Flags to identify fake news and instead will use "Related Articles" to help "give people more context about the story".

The second change is a new initiative to "better understand how people decide whether information is accurate or not, based on the news sources they depend upon".

Facebook said this will not directly impact News Feed in the near term, but it could help the firm better measure its success in improving the quality of information on the platform over time. µ