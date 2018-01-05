Apple admits all of its Macs, iPhones and iPads are affected by chip security flaws

APPLE has admitted that all of its Macs, iPhones and iPads are affected by the two newly-discovered major chip security flaws that are said to impact all Intel CPUs of the last ten years.



In a blog post, the Cupertino company said that the flaws, known as Meltdown and Spectre, affect all Macs and iOS devices, but downloading its latest software update will fix at least one of the vulnerabilities.



"All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time," the firm said in the statement. "Since exploiting many of these issues requires a malicious app to be loaded on your Mac or iOS device, we recommend downloading software only from trusted sources such as the App Store."



The tech giant added that it has already released mitigations in iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2, and tvOS 11.2 to help defend against Meltdown, and the Apple Watch is not affected.



"In the coming days we plan to release mitigations in Safari to help defend against Spectre," the iPhone maker explained. "We continue to develop and test further mitigations for these issues and will release them in upcoming updates of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS."



Apple failed to give additional information about which TV models are impacted.



Apple's statement comes just two days after it was reported on Wednesday that all Intel chips produced over the last decade feature a design flaw that could put all Windows, Linux and macOS kernels at risk by essentially allowing commonly used programs to read or discern the contents and layout of a computer's protected kernel memory areas.

Given kernel memory is dedicated to the core components and interactions of an operating system with its hardware, it is said that the flaw could be exploited by malicious programmes, namely Meltdown or Spectre, to expose secured information such as passwords, and effectively compromise a targeted machine or indeed server network.

But that's not all. The flaw is not only a pain to patch (as major changes are required at the operating system level to patch it) but once fixed, the machines in question could see performance declines of up to 30 per cent.



Intel on Thursday said it has developed and is issuing updates for all types of Intel-based machines that will render system affected by the design flaw immune to Spectre and Meltdown.



"Intel has already issued updates for the majority of processor products introduced within the past five years," an Intel spokesperson said. "By the end of next week, Intel expects to have issued updates for more than 90 percent of processor products introduced within the past five years."