Nintendo Switch is the US' fastest selling games console of all time

ONE HELL OF A COMEBACK is what Nintendo is going through at the moment as its Switch has become the fastest selling games console in US history.

In the 10 months following the Switch's March 3 2017 launch, the Nintendo shifted more than 4.8 million units in the US, the highest total for the first 10 months of any home games console.

The previous record was held by Nintendo's Wii console which shifted four million units in its first 10 months.

The Wii went on to become a smash hit for Nintendo, only for the Japanese gaming giant to then hobble itself with the Wii U which effectively tanked and put the company's future at risk.

But it looks like the Switch will be the console on which Nintendo makes its comeback; the Nintendo 3DS has been doing well but the company really needed a stellar flagship gaming device to see its return to health.

"Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond," said Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America's President.

Even without the official word from Nintendo, it was clear that the Switch was going to be the console people were going to snap up in the run-up to Christmas 2017.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and discount bundles ahead of 25 December also helped the Switch shift a good deal of units.

Our own Roland Moore-Colyer snapped up a nice Switch deal on Black Friday desperately trying to get a deal on Amazon before they sold out in seconds, while Chris Merriman also took the plunge and snared himself a nice Switch bundle.

Ahead of the Switch's launch, there was a lot of negativity surrounding the console's positioning; was it a home or mobile gaming device?

And there were concerns over the number of launch titles the Switch had and whether it would garner the support of big publishers.

But those concerns appeared to be insubstantial as the Switch launched with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a stellar game which topped many ‘game of the year' lists.

Then the joy of being able to play Mario Kart 8 in split screen mode down the pub also helped boost the Switch's appeal with those of drinking age.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was also a hit alongside numerous successful ports of Wii U and indie games.

And then came Mario Odyssey, a charming and fantastic addition to the series starring the titular plumber. All of which kept fulling the Switch's appeal as the console to get in 2017 even in the face of Microsoft's powerful Xbox One X.

Heavyweight games publisher Bethesda also threw its weight further behind Nintendo's new console, not only bringing Skyrim to the Switch but also condensing the rebooted Doom game to work on the device.

With a healthy roster of games lined up for this year, it looks like Nintendo's early success with the Switch is no fluke and it will continue to grow its user base in the coming months, if not years.

Bravo Nintendo, bravo. µ