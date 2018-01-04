Samsung's Exynos 9810 chip hints at iPhone X Face ID-aping tech for the Galaxy S9

SAMSUNG HAS UNVEILED its Exynos 9 Series 9810 system-on-a-chip (SoC) with the specs suggesting the upcoming Galaxy S9 could have iPhone X like face scanning features.

But first, let's get down to brass tacks. The new Exynos SoC is an octa-core slice of silicon with four of those running at a max speed of 2.9GHz while the other four are optimised for less demanding tasks to preserve battery life. Basically, it's a chip with ARM's now fairly common big.LITTLE architecture.

Samsung is touting two times the performance of the chip's predecessor in single-core performance and a 40 per cent hike in multi-core power, all thanks to 10-nanometre fabrication.

So far so meh; mobile chips are all pretty beefy these days, just take Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 as an example.

But there are a few interesting features, notably support for shooting ultra high-definition video at a blistering 120 frames per second as well as offering better image processing, which suggests that the Galaxy S9 could sport a nicely upgraded camera setup over its predecessor.



However, the most interesting aspects of the Exynos 9810 is the presence of a "separate security processing unit", which would suggest there's a hardware-level spot for Samsung mobile devices to store biometric data.

When combined with Samsung championing its use of neural networks to support "accurately recognising people or items in photos for fast image searching or categorisation, or through depth sensing, scan a user's face in 3D for hybrid face detection", it looks like the Exynos 9810 could support Face ID-aping tech.

We'd not be in the slightest bit surprised if Samsung's next flagship phone came with more advanced facial recognition security and improved iris scanner, which could be used to authenticate things like Android Pay purchases as well as unlocking a handset.

We just hope Samsung doesn't try and replicate Apple's ‘Animojis'; no one needs to be a virtual laughing piece of excrement.

So the Exynos 9810 looks to be pretty capable SoC, which is good as it'll likely find its way into UK and European versions of the next Galaxy phone, as the US and South Korea tend to get Samsung phones with the latest and greatest silicon from Qualcomm. µ