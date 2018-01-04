White House staff will have their phones confiscated at work

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION has announced a ban on personal mobile devices in The White House, the latest in a long line of bizarre decisions from the regime.

It comes in the same week that a new book also alleged that Donald Trump eats McDonald's a lot because he's scared of being poisoned, so that gives some idea of the level we're dealing with.

His Press Secretary, Sarah "I Heart" Huckabee Sanders released a statement in her position as the mouthpiece of the star of 2002 video game 'Donald Trump's Real Estate Tycoon!'

"The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration and therefore starting next week the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing," she said.

"Staff will be able to conduct business on their government-issued devices and continue working hard on behalf of the American People".

OK. A few points here.

Firstly - As many staff have commented, this could leave them completely cut off from their families, down to being able to tell them that they are going to be late home because the boss just invaded North Korea.

Secondly - Government issued devices can be hacked and used for leaking too

Thirdly - Presumably the Commander in Chief has to lead by example and that presumably means he'll stop sending inflammatory job-related tweets using his personal Twitter account?

Fourthly - The First Amendment. We'll just leave that here.

But coming in a week where some 200 interviews and testimonies from White House insiders are being published in a book by author Michael Wolff (presumably books aren't fake news even though websites are?) then if half the things in it are true, a natural reaction from 45 would be to ban mobile phones. It's not a rational action but you can kind of see why he'd do it.

The move is an extension of earlier rules that mean, allegedly, Trump staff have to give up their personal devices for checking at random intervals to ensure they haven't been used for leaks.

Either way, this decision represents another strange disconnect between free speech and technology in a world where we're all still adjusting to the new digital paradigms. Just some of us better than others.

(As we go to press, we've just heard that Trump's lawyers are trying to block the release of the book too). µ