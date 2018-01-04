Opera 50 arrives with protection against cryptomining websites

OPERA SOFTWARE reaches its half-century of browsers with a cryptocurrency-heavy Opera 50.

With all this talk of Bitcoin and its brethren, it seems logical to get protection from the risk that someone is harvesting Bitcoins using your CPU.

Where this practice occurs, it has to take the form of a botnet - a single home PC maxed out would only be able to get about 23p a month, and that would severely impact on performance.

Good news, therefore that Opera will now scan for crypto mining during your browse and tip you off.

If this doesn't sound particularly new, it's because it fundamentally isn't, but rather than a separate extension, this is a native detection process as part of the flagship built-in ad-blocker. It comes as a separate tick box which is selected by default, just in case you want to have your computer hijacked, and arrives in addition to the built-in VPN within Opera.

A recent Adguard survey found 33,000 sites that monetise using crypto mining.

And as if that wasn't enough to make you think that perhaps Opera wants to be the go-to browser for cryptocurrency fans, it has also added a currency converter between the main types to the sidebar.

Krystian Kolondra, head of Desktop Browser at Opera said: "We are fans of cryptocurrencies but we simply don't accept that websites are using people's computers to mine coins without their knowledge or consent.

"With the new Opera 50, we want to kick off 2018 by providing people with a simple way to regain control of their computers."

This will be the penultimate version of Opera before it loses its exclusivity with ad-blocking. From 15 February, Google's Chrome browser (which is built on the same Chromium open source code) will be introducing blocking for ads that fall outside the realms of acceptability.

If you want to give Opera 50 a whirl, you can download it today. µ