Lenovo's new ThinkPads pack 8th-gen Intel chips and webcam shutters

Lenovo's ThinkPad X280 will be available later this month

HARDWARE OUTFIT Lenovo has shown off its 2018 ThinkPad lineup ahead of CES next week.

While the entire line-up has been given a pre-CES refresh, Lenovo's new X series laptops, which includes the ThinkPad X280 and X380 Yoga, are perhaps the most interesting of the bunch.

Both the Lenovo ThinkPad X280 and X380 Yoga ship with Intel's latest 8th-generation Core i7 chips, which comes paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Both also ship with MacBook-esque USB-C chargers.

As its name suggests, the Lenovo ThinkPad X380 Yoga is typically flexible, and can easily convert from laptop mode to tablet mode thanks to the unique Yoga hinge. An 'Active Pen' will also come bundled with this model, as will an IR camera for use with Windows Hello.

The regular ThinkPad X320 is more focused on security than flexibility and includes what Lenovo is calling a 'ThinkShutter' webcam cover, that slides across the lens to disable the camera.

UK availability hasn't yet been announced, but Lenovo has confirmed that the ThinkPad X280 and X380 Yoga will be available later this month from $999 and $1,459, respectively.

Busy-bee Lenovo has also updated its biz-focused T series laptops with the ThinkPad T480s, T480 and T580. All three laptops also make use of Intel's 8th-gen chips and Lenovo's snoop-proof webcam cover. However, with their sights set firmly on a business audience, you'll also find fingerprint readers and IR cameras on all three models, along with a whopping 27-hour battery life, according to Intel.

For those in the market for a cheaper work laptop, Lenovo's L series line-up has also been updated with souped-up internals and USB-C support.

Lenovo's new T series laptops will be available to buy in January from $999, while pricing for the L series devices will start at $549.

The unveiling of Lenovo's new ThinkPad lineup comes hot on the heels of the launch of Dell's new XPS 13. Available now from £1,219, the bezel-free laptop packs a 13in display with Ultra HD 4K support, 8th-gen Intel internals and a new woven glass fibre chassis. µ